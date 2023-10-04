Clouds hang around and Fall air moves in – Chris

HUMP DAY! Once again, happy middle of the week, and if you’re been awaiting fall air, the time has come! Clouds will hang around for much of the afternoon, though there will be some occasional periods of sun. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 50s with partly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out by Thursday morning.

Thursday afternoon features partly cloudy skies as winds turn out of the north and west. This will keep the air cooler as highs top out in the lower 60s. It’ll get chilly at night under partly cloudy skies with lows in the 40s. Friday looks a little raw. It’ll be windy, but with clouds and showers moving through, temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s. Many wont, but I do expect highs in the lower 50s for the Twin Cities. Friday night lows could fall into the 30s!

Sunshine does return by Saturday, though the chill sticks around. Highs will be around 50 degrees with mostly sunny skies on Saturday. The following week begins with more sun. Temperatures will top out near 60 on Sunday, in the low 60s on Monday, and in the seasonable middle to upper 60s by Tuesday.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece