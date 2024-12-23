Clouds, Fog and Mild Temps for the Christmas Holiday.

No significant Winter Storms expected for the Twin Cities and surrounding areas for anyone traveling Today or through the Christmas Holiday and December 26 but watch for Scattered Slippery Spots due to Freezing Mist at times with-in areas of Patchy Fog expected Tonight, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be increasing from the low 30s Today and Christmas Eve to the mid 30s Christmas Day then upper 30s on Thursday.

A storm system moving into the Midwest will bring Rain to a large portion of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa on Friday. Areas of Fog will continue at times Thursday and into the upcoming Weekend. Highs will warm to near 40 degrees Friday through Sunday which will deplete the current 3″ to 4″ Snowcover and may produce unsafe Ice Conditions on area lakes. JONATHAN YUHAS