Clouds & Cooler Temps Today with some Light Rain Showers possible southeast Metro.

Yesterday March 3rd the Twin Cities hit a Record High of 74 degrees breaking the old Record High of 65 degrees set in 1905 and the Earliest +70 degree day of Season ( old Record was 72 degrees March 3, 2000 ) and finally Warmest so early in the Season ( old Record was 79 degrees March 16, 2012 ).

Today’s Weather in the Twin Cities brings Cloudy Skies with Rain Sprinkles or Light Rain Showers between Now and 4pm then some Sunshine from 4pm to the 6:05 p.m. Sunset with highs in the low 40s. Most likely places for Light Rain/Light Sleet Mix is south and east Metro along a line from Burnsville to St.Paul and northeast to Stillwater and all points south and east including Eagan, Rosemount, Woodbury, Stillwater, Hudson,WI and Prescott,WI. Winds will be much Lighter Today from the Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday starts with Clear Skies, Light Winds, Patchy Fog and Frosty Spots with 6:42 a.m. Sunrise temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Sunshine with East-Southeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph and highs in the upper 40s.

Daylight Saving Time begins this Sunday March 10 meaning Spring Ahead 1 hour before Bed Saturday night.

Saturday March 9….Sunrise 6:35 a.m. & Sunset 6:12 p.m.

Sunday March 10…..Sunrise 7:33 a.m. & Sunset 7:13 p.m.

Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday November 3, 2024

JONATHAN YUHAS