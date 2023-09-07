Clouds begin to break as temperatures begin to climb – Chris

Good Thursday morning to one and all! It’s the coolest start to the day we’ve had for many as we transition to the upcoming fall season. Cloud cover has kept much of eastern Minnesota into the 50s. Meanwhile, clearing skies just to the west allowed temperatures to fall into the 40s, and yes EVEN THE 30s for some.

As the sun comes up this morning, cloud cover will gradually break up with sunshine taking hold for all by the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s to around 70 for everyone.

Temperatures continue their climb into the weekend. Sunshine and upper 70s are in store for Friday. Saturday, temperatures could take a swing at 80. Clouds will be on the increase Saturday afternoon before a chance for rain drops Saturday night and into Sunday. It doesn’t look to be a heavy rain, but any rain is beneficial as we still remain in a drought. Next week will be cooler with highs once again in the upper 60s and lower 70s.