Clouds and showers set to give way to sunshine and 80s – Chris

HUMP DAY! Happy Wednesday to one and all! We’re still dealing with cloud cover and temperature mainly in the upper 60s. Some of us will see spotty showers this afternoon, but most will stay dry.

Sunshine is on the way! After a cloudy start to Thursday, expect sunshine returning by the afternoon and evening with highs in the lower 80s.

80s could return by Friday, and last through early next week with highs returning into the middle 80s. Mostly sunny skies are expected this weekend, though there are very small chances for a shower or storm to monitor.