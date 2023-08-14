Clouds and rain finally move out Monday evening

Here’s your Monday afternoon forecast for August 14, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

This was one of the long soaking rains we needed in Minnesota and Wisconsin! The Twin Cities metro got 1 to 2 inches of rain Sunday evening through Monday. West of the metro, there were several reports of 2 to 4 inches in parts of Wright, Meeker, and Stearns County. The rain and clouds finally push south of the Twin Cities Monday evening. With a clear sky and light winds tonight, dense fog is likely because of the soaking rain. Tuesday will be a beautiful day, and then we get warmer and muggy Wednesday. Scattered storms develop along a cold front Wednesday evening, and some of the storms could be strong with damaging winds and heavy rain.

If you have been enjoying the cooler and less humid summer weather, Thursday might be your last day of that for a while. A large ridge building over the middle of the country this weekend into next week. Heat and humidity slowly build day after day. Highs in the 90s are likely starting Saturday, and continuing for several days into next week. There will be a few chances for spotty storms in the heat, but it is too early to determine when and where.