Close to a record high in the Twin Cities Thursday

Here’s your Wednesday evening forecast for December 6, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Most of the snow is gone after highs climbed into the mid and upper 40s around the Twin Cities. We will get close to the record high of 54° on Thursday. The one thing that might keep us from that number is lighter winds. If they pick up just a little bit, we could easily get into the mid 50s. Southwest winds continue on Friday as a system lifts to our north. That means one more day of highs in the upper 40s to around 50°.

On the backside of that low, light snow wraps across Minnesota on Saturday. Under an inch of accumulation is possible. Temperatures should be above freezing for most of the day, so any impacts to roads will be minimal. Weekend highs stay in the 30s. More quiet weather is expected for the start of next week. Another warm-up is possible by next Wednesday, though likely not as warm as what we are seeing tomorrow.