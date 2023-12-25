Christmas night storm update: Chris is tracking falling temperatures and a chance for flakes

Merry Christmas to everyone! I hope the day has been bright and full of warmth, joy, and love, even in the midst of a weather day that hasn’t felt much like Christmas for the eastern half of Minnesota. Rain will continue to hold steady overnight and lows fall to either side of about 40 degrees. Farther west, freezing rain and sleet will be a bit of an issue.

Throughout the day on Tuesday, rain will gradually decrease in coverage and intensity. Temperatures will fall as well, starting out in the 40s early, then falling into the 30s by the afternoon and evening. Occasional snow showers will join the mix as well, likely lasting into Wednesday.

The remainder of the forecast period is definitely colder, while also remaining above average. With highs in the 30s and lower 40s, it’ll feel cold because of how warm things have been. The next period to watch is a light clipper type system that could bring some flakes into the last day of 2023.

Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night

– Meteorologist Chris Reece

