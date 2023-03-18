Chris’s Weekend Forecast

Good Saturday! A few slick spots are possible this morning following a light coating of snow overnight. Temperatures will gradually begin to climb into the afternoon. Expect afternoon highs in the middle 20s as cloud cover begins to give way to a few peeks of sunshine.

Sunday begins on a very cold note, but a warming trend comes in quickly. Morning lows will be in the single digits, but afternoon highs should warm into the mid and upper 30s under full sunshine.

Next week, temperatures will be slightly below average, but still warmer with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. The next system to impact Minnesota looks to bring rain and some snow starting Tuesday, and lasting through Thursday.

-Meteorologist Chris Reece