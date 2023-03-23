Chris’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

The good news is we’ll be warmer this afternoon than yesterday, and with more sunshine. The GREAT news is it’s the start of a warming trend, and widespread mid and upper 40s are expected to end the week!

After 115 consecutive days of snow cover for the Twin Cities, the days are numbered as the meltdown continues into much of next week. Overnight lows will fall below freezing each night, and this bodes well for river flooding as it slows the amount of water entering into streams and rivers at once. This is even BETTER news!

Overall, the next several days look generally dry and quiet. Temperatures will remain seasonable to slightly below average, but staying warmer than we’ve been the last several weeks.