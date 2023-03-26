Chris’s Sunday Night Forecast

Clear skies are expected for the remainder of the evening, with a small increase in cloud cover overnight and early Monday. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 20s, so the warmer gear is necessary headed to the morning bus stop. Otherwise, Monday afternoon will be nearly identical to Sunday, with some sun and highs in the lower 40s.

Tuesday will be cooler sunshine and mid 30s, plus a chance of snow showers mainly south of metro overnight Tuesday and into very early Wednesday. Otherwise, the next period to watch for substantial rain or snow is Thursday and Friday. There remains considerable uncertainty with how far north this system will track, as it could be far enough south to keep Minnesota dry all together.

Enjoy the evening!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece