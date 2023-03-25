Chris’s Saturday Night Forecast

IMMEDIATE WEATHER IMPACT – OPTIMAL: DRY AND SEASONABLE

MUST WATCH: THURSDAY/FRIDAY Rain and Snow Potential

MINNESOTA’S WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST:

What a Saturday! Sunshine, temps in the 40s, and a forecast that’s still keeping the milder weather around. Anyone headed out for Saturday night should expect fair skies and temperatures falling back into the lower 30s.

Sunday will be a little bit cooler. Many communities will struggle to get out of the 30s. Sunshine is generally expected, and that should be enough to boost many to right around the 40 degree mark.

Next week features a cooler open to the week. Clouds and around 40 degree temperatures are expected Monday, with sunshine and mid 30s for Tuesday. One week disturbance may bring a flurry on Wednesday. Otherwise, the next period to watch for substantial rain or snow is Thursday and Friday next week.

Enjoy the weekend!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece