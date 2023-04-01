Chris’s Saturday Morning Forecast

Whew! You made it through a Blizzard! The storm was short lived but packed a punch. Snow totals across the metro ranged from 6-12 inches, with the highest totals in the east metro. Overall, this system behaved right in line with expectations.

This was the snowfall forecast released during the 11am newscast Friday, plus the snowfall reports coming in now. This system behaved very well, from the timing of the changeover, amounts. etc. 8.5" at MSP makes this the 3rd snowiest Twin Cities winter on record at 89.7". #mnwx pic.twitter.com/t4WjthZc7F — Chris Reece (@ChrisReeceWX) April 1, 2023

Mother Nature will work in your favor when it comes to snow clean up. Sunshine and much lighter winds are expected through the rest of Saturday. Temperatures will top out in the upper 30s. Still, use caution this morning as crews work to clear the snow from overnight.

By Sunday, morning clouds and a few stray showers or flurries can’t be ruled out before 8am. Sunshine returns in the afternoon as temperatures make a run at 50°!

Another storm next week looks to bring blizzard conditions to northwestern Minnesota, with rain, storms, and wrap around snow to the metro Tuesday and Wednesday.

Enjoy the weekend!

-Meteorologist Chris Reece