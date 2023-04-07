Chris’s Forecast: Spring Arrives Before a Shot of Summer

IMMEDIATE WEATHER IMPACT – Optimal – Sunshine and warmer

MUST WATCH: A few showers on Easter Sunday

MINNESOTA’S WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST:

Good Friday! Just in time for the Twins home opener, and Easter, Spring has arrived in Minnesota! Enjoy sunshine today as temperatures warm to around 50. It’ll also be a cooler night, but staying above freezing with lows in the middle 30s.

A few clouds will start out your Saturday before sunshine returns in the afternoon. We get even warmer! Afternoon highs should make it into the 60s. Easter Sunday will also be in the 60s, and mainly dry, but a few showers remain possible into the afternoon.

Summer takes a shot at the region next week. 70s arrive quickly with our first 80° day being possible on Wednesday.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece