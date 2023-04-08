Chris’s Forecast: 60s in store for Easter weekend, plus a chance of showers

Happy Saturday friends!

The forecast is one that many will be celebrating as 60s return to our forecast for the first time since last November! Expect sunshine for your Saturday. Temperature reach 60 during the lunchtime hours, and top out around 64° for highs this afternoon.

Easter Sunday will also be mild. Temperatures start out in the 40s with some sunshine in the morning. Clouds will increase by midday, and a chance for brief showers will arrive towards the late afternoon and early evening hours. While we will see a chance of rain, by no means will Easter be a washout. Most will stay dry.

Next week! Ohhhhh Next Week! Many will flirt with 70° on Monday. Most will reach upper 70s on Tuesday. 80s could arrive Wednesday and Thursday, all of which, would feature some sunshine.

Enjoy the day!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece