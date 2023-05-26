Chris says the Memorial Day Weekend forecast is a treat!

Happy Friday, and welcome to the unofficial start to summer! This weekend is an absolute treat that comes with sunshine, warmth, and low humidity!

Temperatures this afternoon top out into the upper 70s to right around 80. This will create a pleasant afternoon for traveling or just hanging out. Saturday morning starts in the middle 50s, and will quickly reach the 60s as the sun rises. By the afternoon, temperatures will reach the lower 80s.

Sunday will resemble Saturday, but look for a few more degrees of warmth, and you may begin to notice a slight hint of humidity. This sets the stage for next week as a wave of summer heat begins to build. Memorial Day Monday will have temperatures in the upper 80s and close to 90. Sunshine will remain in place, and humidity will begin to increase.

By Wednesday, temperatures could reach 90°, with mid to late week chances for showers and thunderstorms.