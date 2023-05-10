Chris says showers and storms tonight could bring localized heavy rain

Happy Wednesday! We’re half way through the week and the daily chances for localized showers and thunderstorms continues.

Most of this evening should be dry. However, showers and storms developing across western Minnesota will roll through the state during the late evening and overnight hours. I expect this activity to generally remain along and south of the Minnesota River Valley.

Thursday will feature chances of storms in the morning, and again in the evening, though most of the day stays dry. Any storm that does go up will mainly be isolated in nature. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s.