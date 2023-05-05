Chris says rumbles of thunder are the sound of the weekend
Happy Friday to one and all! It’s been an absolutely outstanding late week in terms of sunshine and warmth. While sunshine takes a bit of a back seat (hold on to that thought), the warmth certainly looks here to stay.
Remember that thought I said to hold on to? Rain chances will increase off and on through the weekend. We’ve seen a few isolated showers this morning, and I expect a few more rounds this afternoon. Primary timing looks to be right around the evening commute.
Saturday will start much like Friday. Generally dry, but a few spotty showers. Temps will be in the middle 50s. By Saturday afternoon, rounds of showers and storms will develop. A few could be strong with gusty winds, hail, and localized heavy rainfall. This will continue into Sunday, where a few severe storms will be possible across southeastern Minnesota.
Into next week, look for the active pattern of off and on storm chances to continue.
Enjoy the weekend!
– Meteorologist Chris Reece