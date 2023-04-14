Chris Says Rain, Storms, and Even Snow Return This Weekend

What a week! Back to back days of record highs just shy of 90°, and what will likely be 4 days in a row of temperatures in the 80s… in mid April. It’s the warmth many have longed for after a drawn out winter, and this afternoon is the last one for a while before changes blow into town.

Enjoy sunshine and lower 80s this afternoon. We’ll stay dry across the metro, but shower chances increase during the overnight hours and into Saturday. Saturday itself will be cloudy with off and on showers and storms. Highs will occur in the lower 50s early in the day, but fall through the 40s into the afternoon.

Snow, yes, SNOW, will be possible Saturday night and through Sunday morning. With temps just above freezing and a warm ground, any type of accumulation should be little to none, but if it snows hard enough, some slush on the ground is possible.

A quick warm up to the mid 60s arrives by the middle of next week, as will the next chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Enjoy your Friday!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece