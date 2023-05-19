Chris says a warming trend is in store, and it starts this weekend!

Good Friday afternoon to one and all! We’re full steam ahead into the weekend, and even though this afternoon is cloudy and cooler with highs barely making it into the low 60s. Fear not! Even better is on the way!

Sunshine returns in FULL FORCE Saturday, Sunday, and into much of next week! Saturday’s highs will be in the lower 70s. Sunday’s highs will flirt with 80° and a few spots may even reach it. More upper 70s on Monday, and 80s return on Tuesday! Temperatures could reach the middle 80s by late next week and into Memorial Day Weekend!