Chris says a few shower chances, but lot’s of Thursday warmth

Happy Thursday!

This afternoon will turn out to be mainly dry and mild with just a few lingering showers. Temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 60s.

Look for another mild night tonight along with scattered rain showers and a rumble of thunder or two shall be possible. Severe storms are not expected.

More widespread showers will continue on and off on Friday with temperatures hanging on at around 50-degrees.

The weekend still looks a little better, but still a bit unsettled and cool for April with scattered showers from time to time.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece