Chris says a cool and wet weekend is on tap, but it won’t be a washout

April showers are expected to hang around for much of this afternoon and into the evening commute. Extra time and space could be valuable for your afternoon commuting. Temperatures remain on the cool side today, only making it to around 50°. Many will struggle to break out of the 40s.

There will be an end to the rain this evening, and a general break in shower activity during the overnight hours. Overnight lows will be in the 40s.

Expect more showers into the afternoon and evening on Saturday, with more rain drops early on Sunday. Once again, temperatures will be in the low 50s and upper 40s for highs.

Sunshine and warmer weather is slated to return next week!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece