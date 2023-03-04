Chris’ Saturday Morning Forecast
AFTERNOON WEATHER IMPACT – OPTIMAL: Dry Mild
MUST WATCH: SUN-MON– Wintry Mix, THU-FRI: Winter Storm Risk
MINNESOTA’S WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST:
Happy Saturday! Expect mostly cloudy skies and milder temperatures with high in the middle to upper 30s by the afternoon. I cannot rule out a stay flurry for some.
Sunday will start dry, then a mix and snow moves towards the metro mainly after 3pm. A few slushy inches of accumulation will be possible by Monday afternoon.
Otherwise, expect a seasonable week, with a storm system that needs to be watched closely by next Thursday and Friday.
– Meteorologist Chris Reece