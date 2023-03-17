Chris Reece’s St. Patrick’s Afternoon Forecast

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! There’s not much GREEN around here outside of outfits, and more clouds and flurries are set to join the cold air later on this evening. Temperatures will struggle to warm beyond the middle teens.



A warming trend does begin this weekend. Saturday will only top out in the 20s with clouds and stray flurries, but sunshine returns by Sunday with highs back into the middle 30s. Much of next week has temperatures in the 40s! A system is slated to bring rain our way starting Tuesday night through Thursday. The track will need to be closely watched, as a farther south track to this system could lead to another hit of snow… and we all know how the boys basketball tournament tends to go around here.

Minnesota’s Weather Authority is watching it! As for you, be sure to enjoy the weekend in the best way you can!

-Meteorologist Chris Reece