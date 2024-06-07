Chris Reece says expect Friday sunshine, but tracks a chance of rain overnight

Happy Friday to one and all! We will end the work week and school year on a fantastic note. Abundant sunshine to partly cloudy skies and highs into the mid and upper 70s. There IS a rain chance, but it comes while most of us are sleeping overnight into early Saturday.

Waking up Saturday, there may be a few clouds and stray morning showers, but skies will brighten up by the afternoon with highs in the middle 70s. Sunday is a SUN day! Lots of it! Highs top out in the lower 70s.

For the first time in a while, the pattern is fairly tame overall. Monday is pleasant with partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 70s. Tuesday features a chance of a few showers with highs near 80. Then a warming trend looks to take hold late next week. Our first 90s may not be too far away.

Enjoy the day!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece