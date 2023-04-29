Chris is tracking more showers into the weekend

Good Saturday morning! Isolated showers have already developed this morning, and I expect those to become more numerous throughout the day. With that in mind, expect off and on showers for your weekend, but don’t look for things to be as soggy as they were on Friday. It’ll be cooler. Afternoon highs will struggle to break out of the 40s and into the lower 50s.

Sunday morning starts cold with temperatures in the 30s and snow flakes mixing in with any showers. Afternoon highs will only make the mid to upper 40s.

We’ll begin to dry things out next week with mostly cloudy skies and mid 50s on Monday. Sunshine and 60 returns Tuesday, with more sun and 70 in store for Wednesday!

Enjoy the weekend!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece