Chris is tracking more rain as Minnesota rivers rise

This afternoon is probably the most enjoyable forecast of the week for many. Expect sunshine and temperatures into the middle 50s. Rain moves in after midnight with a few rumbles of thunder also possible. Overnight lows fall into the upper 30s.

This sets the stage for a chilly, active, and soggy pattern with with expected though early Saturday, possibly mixing with snow at times starting Thursday night. High temperatures will be in the low to middle 40s the rest of the week, with overnight lows around the freezing mark. Rainfall amounts will range from 1-2 inches across the eastern half of the state, likely pushing a lot of rivers into major flood stage.

We should dry out by Sunday and Monday as temperatures gradually return to the middle 50s.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece