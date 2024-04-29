Chilly with Light Rain Showers then Warmer Tuesday with T-Storms Tuesday evening.

Fog, Drizzle and Light Spotty Rain Showers with Cooler than Average temperatures for the Twin Cities Today although the Fog will go away in the early afternoon. High temperatures Today only in the upper 40s ( average high is 63 degrees ) and Winds this afternoon will shift from the East to the West at 10 to 15 mph. Areas of Fog Tonight otherwise Mostly Cloudy with lows in the low 40s by 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Patchy Fog Tuesday morning otherwise Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Breezy and Warmer with Scattered T-Storms after 5 p.m. and some could be Strong between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. with Gusty Winds, Hail and Heavy Downpours. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s with Southeast Winds at 10 to 15 mph. Showers and T-Storms ending late Tuesday evening with Partly Cloudy Skies and Patchy Fog into Wednesday morning with Sunrise ( 6:01 a.m. ) temperatures near 70 degrees and West Winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Next Storm System is a fast mover but brings more Rain and Thunder to the Twin Cities Thursday into Friday morning. The Clouds and Rain and Thunder on Thursday will hold temperatures down into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Friday will be Cloudy in the morning with Scattered Showers and T-Storms until 6 a.m. then Partly Cloudy and Breezy Friday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Another fast moving Storm System moves into Minnesota Saturday morning bringing another round of Rain and Thunder Saturday morning to the Twin Cities then becoming Partly Cloudy in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s. Warmer and Breezy on Sunday with Partly Cloudy Skies during the day and highs in the low to mid 70s then Scattered T-Storms late Sunday night and some could be Strong.

JONATHAN YUHAS