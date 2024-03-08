Chilly Winds Today then Sunny Mild Weekend.

Today’s Weather in the Twin Cities will bring Partly Cloudy Skies with Chilly Northwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph and that will make the 40 degree high this afternoon feel like the low 30s. Clear and Frosty Tonight with North Winds at 5 to 10 mph and lows by Sunrise ( 6:35 a.m. ) will be in low to mid 20s.

Mainly Sunny on Saturday with Breezy Northwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon along with highs in the low to mid 40s. Sunny with Lighter Southeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph on Sunday with highs near 50 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday will be Warmer with Sunny to Partly Cloudy Skies and highs in the low to mid 60s – Grass Fire Damage will Increase Monday and Tuesday with the combination of Dry Vegetation, Warm temperatures with Low Humidity and Breezy South Winds at 10 to 15 mph on Monday then West Winds at 10 to 15 mph on Tuesday.

Rain Showers possible late Wednesday evening then better chance for Rain/Thunder on Thursday March 14.

Daylight Saving Time begins this Sunday March 10 so Spring Ahead 1 hour before Bed Saturday night.

Saturday March 9….Sunrise 6:35 a.m. & Sunset 6:12 p.m.

Sunday March 10…..Sunrise 7:33 a.m. & Sunset 7:13 p.m.

Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday November 3, 2024

JONATHAN YUHAS