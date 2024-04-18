Chilly Winds Today and Weekend starts Cool but Warming up with Sunshine on Sunday.

Partly Cloudy this afternoon in the Twin Cities with Gusty Winds from the Northwest at 15 to 25 mph and Gusts to 30 mph with highs in the low to mid 50s ( average high is 58 degrees ). Clear Skies Tonight with Decreasing West Winds at 5 to 15 mph and lows by Sunrise ( 6:21 a.m. ) Friday in the mid 30s.

Friday starts with Sunshine then Increasing Clouds in the afternoon with Chilly Winds and Cool High temperatures for late Apil in the upper 40s and Breezy West Winds at 10 to 20 mph. Clear Skies with Lighter Winds and areas of Patchy Frost as lows by 6 a.m. Saturday fall into the low 30s.

Mainly Sunny on Saturday and Cool with highs around 50 degrees then Sunny, Breezy and Warmer on Sunday with highs near 60 degrees.

Monday starts out Dry then Scattered Showers and T-Storms Monday evening after a day with highs in the low to mid 60s. Clouds and Scattered Showers Tuesday morning then Partly Cloudy in the afternoon and Cooler than Average with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TODAY:

Partly Cloudy and Windy with Cooler than Average Temps.

HIGH: 54 Degrees.

Wind: West-Northwest at 15 to 25 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clear Skies with Decreasing Winds.

LOW: 36 Degrees.

Wind: West at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY:

Sunny in the morning then Clouds and Sun Mix in the afternoon and Chilly Winds.

HIGH: 48 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 30 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

SATURDAY…………50 / 32 AM Scattered Frost otherwise Sunny, Breezy & Cool.

SUNDAY…………….60 / 40 AM Scattered Frost otherwise Sunny & Breezy.

MONDAY……………64 / 45 Sunny & Warmer then Scattered PM Rain Thunder Showers. Chance for Scattered PM Rain Thunder Showers is 60%.

TUESDAY…………….58 / 39 AM Scattered Showers then Partly Cloudy. Chance for Scattered AM Rain Showers is 60%.

WEDNESDAY………..65 / 42 Mainly Sunny.

The average low and high for the extended period is 41 and 60 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS