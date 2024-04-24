Chilly start to Wednesday with plenty of sun
High pressure sits over Minnesota and Wisconsin through the middle of the week. Highs Wednesday likely stay in the mid to upper 50s for most, and then climb into the 60s as winds pick up Thursday. The widespread soaking rain and thunderstorms moves in Friday through Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon continues to trend to the only dry time this weekend. More rain and storms come through Sunday into Monday morning. All in, from Friday to Monday, another 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible across most of Minnesota and Wisconsin.