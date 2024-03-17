Chilly start to the work week, snow likely Thursday

Here’s your Sunday night forecast for March 17, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Even though winds will be a little lighter Sunday night through Monday morning, wind chills will fall into the single digits across all of Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. You will need a winter coat going to work or school in the morning. By the afternoon, temperatures climb back into the upper 30s and low 40s across much of the state. Tuesday is the one warm day this week! Despite northwest wind gusts near 40 mph at times, highs reach 50° in the Twin Cities. Remember, the strong winds and dry air means the fire danger is very high Tuesday. No burn piles or grilling Tuesday!

There is a big pattern shift later this week. It will actually feel more like winter for several days. Starting Wednesday, highs stay in the 30s through early next week. With the cold air in place, that means any chance of precipitation will be snow. Light snow is likely on Thursday, and it could be enough to make the roads slippery during the afternoon and evening. The bigger system to watch will be early next week, Sunday through Monday. There are signs of around an inch of moisture available. The big question will be if it all falls as snow, or if enough warm air moves north to bring rain and a wintry mix into play. Either way, after just a trace of moisture so far this month in the Twin Cities, it is nice to see a chance for rain or snow.