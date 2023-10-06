Chilly showers to end the week as October takes hold – Chris

Chilly weather will be with us this afternoon with occasional showers and a gusty northwesterly wind of up to 35 mph at times. The chilly weather will stick around for the weekend as well.

The cool autumn air will be here to start the weekend on Saturday, with afternoon temperatures remaining stuck in the lower 50’s.

Saturday there may also be a brief passing sprinkle as more clouds develop and limited sunshine.

Partial to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 50’s return on Sunday and right into next week.