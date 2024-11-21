Chilly air remains through the weekend – Chris

It’s been a mix of sun and clouds with more clouds this Thursday, but temperatures tonight will be a bit milder with lows into the lower 30s. Clouds hang with us Friday and Saturday as 30s for highs remain through Saturday. There is a very slight chance of a few light rain or snow showers late Sunday into Monday with highs on Sunday in the lower 40s. There will be a better snow chance across northern Minnesota. This is ahead of another cold front that will send us into the freezer through the end of November. Highs most of next week look to be at or below the freezing point, with lows in the 20s and teens! There are signs of a few weak systems that could be flurry or snow shower makers, but model guidance is struggling with any placement and timing as they wrestle with resolving the arctic air moving in. As a result, there isn’t enough confidence to make any claims about what could take place next week other than it looks cols. Stay tuned to Minnesota’s Weather Authority for updates as a big travel period get closer.

Enjoy the evening and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece