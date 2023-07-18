Chief Meteorologist Ken Barlow sees another nice day ahead today

Good Tuesday morning!

Temperatures this morning are in the comfortable 50’s and lower 60’s once again across the area.

This afternoon we will see mostly sunshine along with temperatures returning to normal levels for July.

Afternoon temperatures will rise into the lower 80’s today.

After midnight tonight there may be a passing thunderstorm which may last into the early morning hours of Wednesday, right now no big severe weather outbreak is expected.

Warm and humid weather takes over on Wednesday, along with a few redeveloping afternoon thunderstorms.

Again, although a large severe weather outbreak is unlikely on Wednesday, a few afternoon storms could be strong and an isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out.

The quiet and cooler weather returns on Thursday, and it should last into the upcoming weekend along with a warming trend.

Have a great day!

Ken