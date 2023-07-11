Chief Meteorologist Ken Barlow says the heat is gone!

Good Tuesday morning!

After a few thunderstorms yesterday and last evening, the heat is gone!

The 90-degree weather only stuck around for one day this time around and there are no signs of the heat making its way back into Minnesota.

Today, we can expect temperatures to return to slightly below normal levels for this time of the year and only reach the upper 70’s.

The rest of the week will stay mild for this time of the year with a few showers or thundershowers possible at times.

It’s still fairly early, but the weekend is looking good right now!

Have a great day!

Ken