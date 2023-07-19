Chief Meteorologist Ken Barlow says a few severe storms are possible later today

Good Wednesday morning!

Late last night an area of thunderstorms formed to the west of the Twin Cities, whatever is leftover of those showers and possible thunderstorms will be passing through the area during the early morning hours today.

Warm and humid weather takes over today as well, along with a few redeveloping afternoon thunderstorms.

Although a large severe weather outbreak not expected today, afternoon storms could be strong and an isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out.

The best chance for thunderstorms later today is between 4 PM and 9 PM.

The quiet and cooler weather returns on Thursday.

Expect mainly dry weather for this upcoming weekend along with a big warming trend.

Have a great day!

Ken