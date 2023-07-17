Chief Meteorologist Ken Barlow is forecasting a great Monday!

Good Monday morning!

After a nice weekend (albeit smoky Saturday), a beautiful start to the new week is underway.

Temperatures this morning are in the comfortable 50’s across the area and this afternoon we will see sunshine along with temperatures a few degrees below normal.

Afternoon temperatures will rise into the middle to upper 70’s today, which is 5-10 degrees below normal.

Sunshine will be strong today and there will also be a refreshing northwesterly breeze.

More sunshine is on tap for Tuesday, before warm and humid weather takes over on Wednesday.

Along with the warmer weather we may see a few thunderstorms late Tuesday night and again on Tuesday afternoon.

Have a great day!

Ken