Chance for some flurries, drizzle Wednesday as clouds stick around

Our cloud cover sticks around Wednesday with a chance for some flurries and raindrops later in the day. However, the best chance will stay north and west of the metro.

Highs will be about 35 degrees Wednesday with overnight lows dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Expect temps back in the mid- to upper-30s again Thursday, and another disturbance will bring a chance for some flurries to the south and east. However, the metro is expected to generally stay dry.

We could have another chance for some light snow over the weekend, Saturday night into Sunday, but it won’t be anything major.

Looking into next week, colder air is coming although it’s still looking to be above-average for this time of year.