Calm Today then Severe T-Storms possible Thursday in Twin Cities.

Decreasing Clouds in the Twin Cities this afternoon with Light East Winds at 5 to 10 mph and highs in the upper 70s then Partly Cloudy Tonight and becoming more Humid with Southeast Winds at 5 to 15 mph and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday will be Breezy and more Humid with Partly Cloudy Skies and highs in the low to mid 80s with dew point temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Severe T-Storms with Tornadoes, Damaging Winds, Hail and Heavy Rainfall possible Thursday in the Twin Cities after 4 p.m. and most likely between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Flash Flooding will also be possible in the evening hours of Thursday. Watch KSTP TV for updates on the Forecast First Alert for Severe T-Storms on Thursday.

Nice Weather with Lower Humidity, Sunshine and Breezy Conditions at times Friday through Labor Day Monday. JONATHAN YUHAS