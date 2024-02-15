Bright and Sunny Today but Cold then Much Warmer starting Sunday.

Expect very bright conditions this afternoon in the Twin Cities with the Sunshine reflecting off the new 6″ of Snow Cover from the Valentine’s Day Snowfall. It will be Cold for a few days especially with the Gusty West Winds Today, Friday and Saturday.

Highs Today in the upper 20s ( Wind-Chills around 15 degrees ) then Colder on Friday with highs in the upper 10s ( Wind-Chills around 5 degrees ) then Increasing temperatures Saturday but West-Southwest Winds at 15 to 30 mph will produce Wind-Chills in the low 20s.

Lighter Winds with Sunshine and Warmer Conditions on Sunday with highs in the upper 30s. Mild Conditions with Sunshine next Week with highs in the low 40s on Monday then mid 40s Tuesday and upper 40s Wednesday. Patchy Fog possible Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

TODAY:

Sunny with Cold Winds.

HIGH: 28 Degrees. ( Wind-Chills near 15 degrees )

Wind: Northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy.

LOW: 10 Degrees. ( Wind-Chills near 0 degrees )

Wind: Northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY:

Partly Cloudy with Cold Gusty Winds.

HIGH: 18 Degrees. ( Wind-Chills near 5 degrees )

Wind: Northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 9 Degrees. ( Wind-Chills near 0 degrees )

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

SATURDAY………32 / 23 Partly Cloudy with Brisk Gusty Winds. ( Wind-Chill 20 degrees )

SUNDAY………….38 / 24 Sunny & Warmer with Lighter Winds.

MONDAY…………42 / 29 Mostly Sunny.

TUESDAY…………44 / 32 AM Fog then Mainly Sunny.

WEDNESDAY…..47 / 30 Partly Cloudy.

The average low and high for the extended period is 15 and 30 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS