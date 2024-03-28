Bright and Sunny and Warmer Today!

Today brings lots of Sunshine to the Twin Cities with Light West Winds at 5 to 10 mph and highs near 40 degrees which is actually below average ( 3/28 average high is 48 degrees ). It will however been a Pleasant afternoon with the higher Sun Angle of Spring and Light Winds. A significant amount of Snow will melt too and by the Easter Weekend the Snow in the Twin Cities should be gone.

Increasing Clouds Tonight and some Patchy Freezing Drizzle possible by Friday morning in central and northern Minnesota to the north of the Twin Cities otherwise Friday brings a Mix of Clouds and Sun with some Sprinkles possible and highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Rain Showers possible late Friday night into early Saturday morning then rest of Saturday will be Mix of Clouds and Sun in the afternoon and highs in the mid to upper 40s. Easter Sunday brings Mix of Clouds and Sun with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees and Rain Showers possible after 6 p.m. through Monday morning.

Next Week brings Warming Trend after a Cool Start in upper 40s Monday then mid 50s Tuesday and Wednesday and mid 60s with Partly Cloudy Skies for Twins Opener at Target Field on Thursday April 4.

TODAY:

Sunny with Light Winds.

HIGH: 40 Degrees.

Wind: West at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Increasing Clouds.

LOW: 25 Degrees.

Wind: East-Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY:

Cloud and Sun Mix with Sprinkles possible.

HIGH: 47 Degrees.

Wind: East-Southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 34 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

SATURDAY……………..46 / 32 AM Rain Showers then Cloud & Sun Mix. Chance for AM Rain Showers is 60%.

SUNDAY.(Easter)…….49 / 36 Cloud & Sun Mix with Scattered Late PM Rain Showers. Chance for Scattered Late PM Rain Showers is 50%.

MONDAY……………….48 / 30 AM Rain Showers then PM Sun. Chance for AM Rain Showers is 60%.

TUESDAY………………..54 / 33 Sunny, Breezy & Warmer.

WEDNESDAY………….56 / 36 Sunny.

The average low and high for the extended period is 31 and 50 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS