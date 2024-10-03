Briefly cooler Thursday, hot by the weekend

Here’s your Wednesday evening forecast for October 2, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Winds are finally calming down tonight. A cold front continues to move across the state, shifting the winds to the northwest, and bringing in cooler air. There is a Frost Advisory in effect between Bemidji, Detroit Lakes, and Rosseau. It will actually feel like fall on Thursday! Highs in the low to mid 60s are likely for most of Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. When the sky clears and winds calm Thursday night, that frost potential spreads across most of northern Minnesota, into northwest Wisconsin.

The cool down is brief. Highs are back near 70° Friday, and in the low 80s again Saturday. A strong system lifts north of the state on Saturday, bringing blustery southwest winds, gusting over 40 mph at times. That also means a high fire danger with the very dry conditions. Please postpone any planned burning this weekend, and if you are doing any grilling, be very careful with open flames. For those planning on running or watching the Twin Cities Marathon Sunday morning, the gusty winds continue, but out of the northwest. Expect cooler highs in the 60s early next week.