Brief cool down ahead of prolonged mild spell – Chris

This afternoon will remain cool and cloudy with temperatures largely in the 30s. Some isolated flurries still can’t be ruled out, but we’re truly talking a flake or two here and there.

Temperatures will be around the freezing point to start you Saturday. There may be some early sun, but clouds will thicken right back up into the the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 40s. There is a chance of some rain drops, especially in the north metro, between the dinner hours and about midnight. This won’t be much, but don’t be surprised if the windshield wipers are needed for a time if you’re out and about.

Sunday… THIS is the day that things get interesting. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sun. Temps make it into the 50s, but not just any 50s, the UPPER 50s. 60s look to return for a few days next week, and that’s with sunshine, too! This mild spell should take us up to the week of Thanksgiving.

Enjoy!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece