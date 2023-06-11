Breezy & Cool for June Today then Turning Hot this upcoming week into next weekend.

Cooler and Breezy Today with Northeast Winds at 10 to 20 mph and highs in the low to mid 70s this afternoon then about 80 degrees Monday followed by Warmer temperatures Tuesday in the mid 80s and near 90 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday.

Spotty T-Storms possible this Friday otherwise turning Hot and Humid next weekend ( June 17/18 ) for Father’s Day with temperatures in upper 80s to low 90s. Long Range patterns indicating the potential for 100 degree temperatures in the Twin Cities Tuesday June 20, 2023.

TODAY:

Hazy Sunshine – could be some Smoke at times from Canada wild fires.

HIGH: 72 Degrees.

Wind: Northeast at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clear Skies and Cool.

LOW: 52 Degrees.

Wind: West at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY:

Mainly Sunny, Breezy and Pleasant.

HIGH: 80 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 60 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

TUESDAY………………….86 / 66 Hazy Sun, Breezy & Warmer.

WEDNESDAY…………….88 / 68 Hazy Sun, Hot & more Humid.

THURSDAY………………..90 / 70 Hazy, Hot & Humid.

FRIDAY…………………….83 / 65 Partly Cloudy with Spotty T-Storms possible. Chance for Spotty T-Storms is 50%.

SATURDAY………………..87 / 69 Hazy, Hot & Humid.

The average low and high for the extended period is 60 and 79

JONATHAN YUHAS