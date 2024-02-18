Blustery Saturday night, turning lighter on Sunday

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for February 17, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

It was one of those “looks nice, feels cold” winter days in Minnesota. The blustery winds continue overnight, gusting 25 to 30 mph at times. They will gradually calm down, and we get to enjoy more sun on Sunday. Highs range from the low and mid 30s where there is some fresh snow, to the mid and upper 30s farther north and northwest. That snow is going to keep melting quickly over the next several days. Highs in the low to mid 40s are expected through the first half of the work week.

There is a small chance for light snow showers late Thursday into early Friday as a very weak front pushes through the region. Highs drop into the 30s briefly by Thursday and Friday, then right back into the 40s by the following week.