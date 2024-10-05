Blustery, cooler winds continue Sunday

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for October 5, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Winds are picking up again overnight, gusting to 40 mph at times in the Twin Cities metro. From St. Cloud and Morris northward, a Wind Advisory is in effect, and that is where winds could reach 50 mph overnight. While it will be blustery most of Sunday, peak gusts should fall to 30 or 35 mph through the daylight hours. There will be more sun in the afternoon, but highs stay in the seasonable upper 50s and low 60s.

Another quiet week is in front of us in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Highs climb from the upper 60s Monday, to the low 70s midweek, and near 80° by the end of the week. We are waiting until Saturday for even a chance for rain around these parts. If you are a local snowbird, and Florida is your cold weather home, another tropical system—Milton—has formed in the Gulf, and will bring impacts to the state this week. Keep an eye on those forecasts if Florida is in your near future.