Blustery but beautiful weekend taking shape – Chris

Saturday is another beautiful day with a mix of sun and clouds, though it’ll be a bit cooler with highs into the middle to upper 50s. Similar temperatures are expected into Sunday, though there will be at least a little bit more sunshine.

The work week starts on a milder note with highs returning to the mid and upper 60s, but clouds will increase by Monday evening. This is ahead of rain chances starting late Monday night, and potentially lasting through Thursday as colder air starts to return by the following weekend.

Enjoy the day!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece