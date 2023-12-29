Black ice causing morning crashes, and tracking a weekend snow chance – Chris

Good Friday to one and all! If you’re headed out the door this morning, it’ll be important to give yourself some extra time and take it a bit slower. Black ice has caused numerous crashes this morning, and some of them were pretty serious, including a pile up involving a semi that has closed a highway in the metro this morning. This will improve as temperatures warm up. In fact, temps close to 40 could return by this afternoon, with highs 15 to 20 degrees above average! This comes with a return of sunshine as clouds finally begin to break up with the arrival of drier air.

The final weekend of the new year will be a little cooler, only a few degrees above average with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. There is also a chance of light snow, mainly across Eastern Minnesota and Western Wisconsin, Saturday night into Sunday. This is as a clipper system dives southward out of Canada. Snow amounts should be light, with an inch or less falling, and the highest amounts being over Western Wisconsin. In the metro, around half an inch or so of snow looks to be the case.

Following the snow, it’ll get windy and cold. Skies should clear by midnight to ring in the new year with temperatures in the lower 20s.

There are signs of patterns changing into January! I may need to introduce another snow chance to the forecast by the middle of next week.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece