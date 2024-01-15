Bitterly cold wind chills continue Monday, Tuesday

Here’s your Monday afternoon forecast for January 15, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for most of Minnesota and Wisconsin. A Wind Chill Warning continues for the southwest corner of Minnesota. The advisory and warning remains in places through Tuesday morning.

We can see the light at the end of the tunnel. We have about another 24 hours before we can stop saying “dangerously cold wind chills.” It will still feel like -15° to -25° in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin Monday, including the Twin Cities metro. In central and western Minnesota, it will feel like -25° to -40° at times. Once again, limit your time outside, and if you need to be out for more than a few minutes, cover up from head to toe. While the blue sky is nice right now, there will be more clouds in northern Minnesota through the second half of Monday.

This pattern eases a little through the middle of the week, but the colder than average temperatures stay across the Great Lakes. With the jet stream out of the northwest, that means more cold air, and not a lot of moisture. There could be some light snow showers or flurries Wednesday, Thursday, and again Friday. Accumulating snow is unlikely in the Twin Cities. The cold starts to leave the region late this weekend. Temperatures will be closer to average—in the low 20s—on Sunday.